Community steps up to help keep Phoenix’s Barrio Cafe from permanent closure

A well-known and loved Valley restaurant is on the verge of closing its doors permanently if it can't bring in thousands of dollars worth of support within the next few weeks.

Valley staple, Barrio Cafe, experienced financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as recent a major plumbing issue, costing them thousands.

On Sunday, Jan. 31, the cafe announced its possible fate and since then, many came running over to show support.

The potential closure could be a huge hit to Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza after having to close her location on Grand Avenue last April in downtown Phoenix due to the pandemic.

The plumbing issue now will cost them more than $20,000 to fix.

Salcido Esparza says the next few weeks will either make them or break them.

"That's what community is about really. Everyone coming together and supporting each other especially in times of the pandemic," says customer David York, who's been going out to eat to support local businesses.

"It's horrible to see businesses struggle because of COVID and when something like this happens, they can't get over that. It's nice to see people coming together and support the local business," he said.

On Twitter, the news reached Meghan McCain. She says Barrio is one of her favorites, urging people to get a meal from them.

Just a few months ago, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the restaurant.

"They're an icon in Phoenix. Not only do they have amazing food but they have been an important part in the community," said customer Taben Hale.

The cafe is located at 2814 N 16th St #1205, Phoenix, AZ 85006.