Phoenix's Sky Harbor parking fees will increase on Feb. 25

Get ready to pay more to park at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport.

The city of Phoenix posted a public notice saying it intends to raise parking prices.

The most expensive daily rates will be in terminal three and four garages. It will soon cost $39 a day to park there.

The price to park in the east economy lot is increasing by $2, and the west economy garage will cost an additional $4.

The hourly parking rate will also increase. "The hourly rate will be $4 for the first hour and then $2 for every 30 minutes thereafter. ​The daily rate will be charged when the hourly parking fee reaches the daily rate for that parking facility," the city said.

The changes take effect Feb. 25.

Click here for more on the price changes.

