Piestewa Peak death investigation underway, Phoenix Police confirm

A woman was reportedly found dead at one of Phoenix's most popular hiking trails, Piestewa Peak, on the afternoon of Friday, June 10.

"This is being reported as a death investigation of an adult female," the Phoenix Police Department said.

On the same afternoon, Phoenix broke a heat record set back in 1978 at 111 – upping the record to 112.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for much of southern Arizona, as temperatures in the Phoenix area could reach 115°F in the coming days. When such a warning is issued, hiking trails in Phoenix are closed.

No further information is available, and this story will be updated if we get more information.