Pilot survives fiery plane crash in north Harris County after losing power

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Transportation
FOX 26 Houston

Officials share preliminary details on plane crash in north Harris County

DPS officials confirmed in a press conference that only the pilot was in the plane, but did not suffer injuries.

HOUSTON - Authorities are looking into reports of a plane crash in north Harris County

Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called around 11:30 a.m. to SH-299 between Cypress Rosehill and Telge Rd. along with DPS troopers. That's where officials with FAA said the plane clipped a trailer, hit a concrete barrier before catching fire when it landed. 

DPS officials confirmed in a press conference that only the pilot, who is a Detroit resident, was in the plane, but did not suffer injuries. The pilot, who was operating a single-engine Beech M35 was on a survey assignment when the plane lost power when he approached the runway. 

snapshot-2023-01-22T142652.393.jpg

People are asked to avoid the area while crews work to investigate. 

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.