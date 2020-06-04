Expand / Collapse search

Police: 2 women seriously injured after SUV plows into Scottsdale restaurant, driver arrested

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale police say two women were seriously injured and a man was arrested after an SUV crashed into a restaurant Thursday night.

According to police, the crash happened at a business near the intersection of Drinkwater Boulevard and Scottsdale Road. Video taken by SkyFOX shows it is a business called DJ's.

Officials say the two victims were pedestrians who were struck by the car. The SUV was seen inside the restaurant.

Witnesses say the driver of the SUV, identified as 52-year-old Allami Hussain, ran from the scene following the crash. He was found by police and arrested.

Allami Hussain