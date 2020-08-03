Police: 7-year-old boy dies following Saturday shooting in West Philadelphia

Police say 7-year-old Zamar Jones has died after being struck by gunfire in West Philadelphia over the weekend.

The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Simpson Street.

On Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced charges against a man in connection with the shooting. Christopher Linder, 27, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges in the Saturday evening incident. According to the district attorney's office, Linder is expected to be charged with murder following the boy's death.

The DA's office alleged Linder attempted to shoot another adult man, which in turn led to the shootout that killed 7-year old Zamar Jones. Authorities are also continuing to search for two more men wanted in connection with the incident.

According to investigators, a blue Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on North Simpson Street when Linder, the driver, fired a gun towards a group of people standing outside a residence.

Police identify 7-year-old boy shot in West Philadelphia drive-by

Zamar was struck once in the head and transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he died Monday afternoon.

Police say two men near the scene began shooting at the fleeing Silverado, causing it to rear-end a GMC Yukon. Linder reportedly used the Yukon to flee the scene. Police found the second getaway vehicle abandoned on 64th Street and Race Street.

Authorities captured Linder when he returned to the scene to retrieve the Silverado truck.

