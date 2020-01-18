Police arrest woman accused to stabbing clerk at Phoenix convenience store

article

Phoenix Police arrested a woman after a clerk at a convenience store in Phoenix was stabbed.

Police responded to a stabbing at a convenience store near 16th Street and Indian School Road Friday night.

Officers say the clerk, a 27-year-old man, was stabbed by a 19-year-old woman, who had been asked to leave the store earlier in the night, but returned and allegedly attacked the clerk.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police located the suspect a short time after the incident. She has been identified as Jasmine Vega.

"Jasmine Vega was booked into the Maricopa County Jail, charged with aggravated assault," said Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.