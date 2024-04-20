Police cruiser hits child in multi-car crash; Marijuana farm becomes AZ city's top employer | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a multi-car crash that resulted in a child being hit by a police vehicle to Morgan Wallen breaking his silence over his arrest from throwing a chair over a balcony, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 20, 2024.
1. Child hospitalized after being hit by police vehicle, 2 others hospitalized in pile up
Three people, including one child, were injured in a crash as multiple suspects fled from a vehicle involved in a brief police pursuit in Phoenix on Saturday.
2. Marijuana in Arizona: Cannabis farm becomes Snowflake's biggest employer
The last name 'Symington' is sometimes associated with politics in Arizona, but that has changed, as a result of a massive cannabis company in northern Arizona.
3. Morgan Wallen breaks silence after chair-throwing incident in Nashville
Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville earlier this month for allegedly throwing a chair off a rooftop bar.
4. Authorities recover body of man found in Gilbert canal
One man was found dead in the canal in near the Mesa-Gilbert border. An investigation is underway to determine what led to the death.
5. Phoenix Suns clobbered in Game 1 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 33 points in the third quarter and had nine rebounds to carry the Minnesota Timberwolves in a tone-setting 120-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns to start the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Morning Weather Forecast - 4/20/24
Get ready for a weekend in the mid-to-upper 90s in the Phoenix-metro area.