Police cruiser hits child in multi-car crash; Marijuana farm becomes AZ city's top employer | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 20, 2024 7:31pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a multi-car crash that resulted in a child being hit by a police vehicle to Morgan Wallen breaking his silence over his arrest from throwing a chair over a balcony, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 20, 2024.

1. Child hospitalized after being hit by police vehicle, 2 others hospitalized in pile up

2 men, 1 child injured as suspects flee in Phoenix hit-and-run
2 men, 1 child injured as suspects flee in Phoenix hit-and-run

Three people, including one child, were injured in a crash as multiple suspects fled from a vehicle involved in a brief police pursuit in Phoenix on Saturday.

2. Marijuana in Arizona: Cannabis farm becomes Snowflake's biggest employer

Marijuana in Arizona: Cannabis farm becomes Snowflake's biggest employer
Marijuana in Arizona: Cannabis farm becomes Snowflake's biggest employer

The last name 'Symington' is sometimes associated with politics in Arizona, but that has changed, as a result of a massive cannabis company in northern Arizona.

3. Morgan Wallen breaks silence after chair-throwing incident in Nashville

Morgan Wallen breaks silence after Nashville bar arrest
Morgan Wallen breaks silence after Nashville bar arrest

Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville earlier this month for allegedly throwing a chair off a rooftop bar.

4. Authorities recover body of man found in Gilbert canal

Man found dead in canal in Gilbert
Man found dead in canal in Gilbert

One man was found dead in the canal in near the Mesa-Gilbert border. An investigation is underway to determine what led to the death.

5. Phoenix Suns clobbered in Game 1 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns clobbered in Game 1 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns clobbered in Game 1 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 33 points in the third quarter and had nine rebounds to carry the Minnesota Timberwolves in a tone-setting 120-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns to start the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/20/24

Get ready for a weekend in the mid-to-upper 90s in the Phoenix-metro area.