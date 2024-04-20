Police cruiser hits child in multi-car crash; Marijuana farm becomes AZ city's top employer | Nightly Roundup

From a multi-car crash that resulted in a child being hit by a police vehicle to Morgan Wallen breaking his silence over his arrest from throwing a chair over a balcony, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 20, 2024.

1. Child hospitalized after being hit by police vehicle, 2 others hospitalized in pile up

2. Marijuana in Arizona: Cannabis farm becomes Snowflake's biggest employer

3. Morgan Wallen breaks silence after chair-throwing incident in Nashville

4. Authorities recover body of man found in Gilbert canal

5. Phoenix Suns clobbered in Game 1 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Also, your weather forecast for tonight