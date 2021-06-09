Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
8
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Lake Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Man who led CHP officers on pursuit from West LA to Encino taken into custody

By Stu Mundel
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man driving box truck leads police on pursuit from West LA to San Fernando Valley

A man who led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit from West Los Angeles to Encino surrendered after he sat on the 101 Freeway while smoking a cigarette.

LOS ANGELES - A man who led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit from West Los Angeles to Encino surrendered after he sat on the 101 Freeway while smoking a cigarette. 

box-truck-oursuit-2.jpg

Officials said the suspect was initially wanted for a hit-and-run that happened on the 405 Freeway near the Howard Hughes exit. People who contacted authorities said the suspect collided with two other cars and kept going.

The suspect's vehicle was then spotted by authorities in the HOV lane on the northbound 405 Freeway. 

During the pursuit, the suspect opened the passenger door on the freeway near the Hayvenhurst exit on the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Encino. He then got out of the vehicle, sat on the pavement and appeared to surrender to law enforcement, all while smoking a cigarette.

box truck pursuit 333

He was taken into custody.

The name of the suspect has not been released. 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android. 