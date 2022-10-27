Police investigating officer-involved shooting involving wanted suspect in Mesa

Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting involving a wanted suspect in Mesa.

The Mesa Police Department says it was called to assist Tempe Police with a suspect in a car who was wanted for aggravated assault on Oct. 27 near Alma School and Broadway Roads.

"Mesa Police Air Unit responded to the scene when an officer involved shooting occurred," Mesa Police said. "At this time, it is believed that Tempe officers were involved, no Mesa officers."

Police advise the public to stay out of the area.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

