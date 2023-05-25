Phoenix Police, DPS at scene of 'active critical incident'

Phoenix Police officials say they are current at the scene of what they described as an ‘active critical incident’ with members of the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The incident, according to police, is unfolding in an area near Loop 101 and 19th Avenue. The circumstances behind the investigation are still unknown, and police are urging members of the public to avoid the area.

As a result of the situation, ADOT officials say the onramp to I-17 north from Loop 101 west is closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

The scene of a police investigation near 19th Avenue and Loop 101.

Where the incident happened: