Police looking for man accused of breaking into Scottsdale restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Scottsdale Police officials are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of a restaurant burglary.

According to a statement, a white man broke into Bourbon & Bones restaurant on the 4200 block of N. Scottsdale Road on at 6:05 a.m. on May 18. The man entered the restaurant through a back door and stole multiple items including checks and laptops. He was last seen leaving the area on foot.

The man is described as being between the ages of 30 and 40, 6' to 6'3" tall, weighing between 180lbs and 200 lbs, and clean-shaven with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray "Army" shirt, gray cargo shorts, black/gray tennis shoes, a white and gray baseball hat, and black gloves.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

