Police looking for masked man who fired at Gilbert gas station

Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on video opening fire into an empty gas station in Gilbert.

Gilbert Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on July 31 at a Shell station near Cooper and Ray Roads.

In the video, a man wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, a black hat, light-colored shoes, and a face mask can be seen approaching the gas station before pulling out a gun in a plastic bag and firing several gunshots.

No injuries were reported.

After the shooting, police say the man ran away heading southbound.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-503-6500. You can also submit a tip online at http://glbrt.is/GPDSubmitATip.

