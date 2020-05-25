Police: Man agrees to buy a phone off someone, but is shot and robbed instead

Phoenix Police say a man agreed to meet someone to buy a phone Monday afternoon, and it transpired into a shooting.

Just after 5 p.m., officers responded to the area of 4700 W. Carson Road. There they found a man with a gunshot wound, but he's going to be OK.

Police say the victim agreed to meet an unidentified person to buy a phone, and the person shot the victim and stole his money.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Phoenix PD at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.