Police: School tutor charged with sexual exploitation of children

Police have arrested a part-time elementary school tutor on charges of sexual exploitation of children in Carrollton.

Carrollton detectives say they arrested 70-year-old Randy Weems on Monday after an investigation showed that Weems had "accessed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

According to the Times-Georgian, Weems was a part-time tutor at Carrollton Elementary School.

Officials booked Weems into the Carroll County Jail and charged him with six counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of criminal attempted sexual exploitation of children.

The case is still under investigation.