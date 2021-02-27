Police searching for suspect in deadly west Phoenix apartment shooting

Phoenix Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas on Feb. 26.

The shooting happened late Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in the area.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at the apartment and found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. He later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

