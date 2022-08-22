Police searching for suspect responsible for shooting in Phoenix near I-17
PHOENIX - A person was shot and Phoenix Police are searching for the suspect Monday night, the department said on Aug. 22.
The shooting happened just off I-17 and Glendale Avenue.
Police say a person was taken to the hospital, while the search is on for the suspect. There's a major police presence in the neighborhood while searching for the person responsible.
As of 9:05 p.m., police say someone is detained in connection to the shooting, but that no arrests have been made yet.
There is no further information.
