Police searching for suspect responsible for shooting in Phoenix near I-17

A person was shot and Phoenix Police are searching for the suspect Monday night, the department said on Aug. 22.

The shooting happened just off I-17 and Glendale Avenue.

Police say a person was taken to the hospital, while the search is on for the suspect. There's a major police presence in the neighborhood while searching for the person responsible.

As of 9:05 p.m., police say someone is detained in connection to the shooting, but that no arrests have been made yet.

There is no further information.

