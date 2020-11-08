Expand / Collapse search
Political analyst says a recount likely won’t help Trump win Arizona

In the event of a recount, an Arizona political analyst says it likely won't help President Donald Trump win over the state.

PHOENIX - While former Vice President Joe Biden has been projected as the 46th president of the United States as of Nov. 7, President Donald Trump seemingly isn't going down without a fight.

An Arizona political analyst talks Trump's chances of winning over Arizona, a historically red state that Biden turned blue, if a recount happens.

Michael O'Neil with O'Neil Associates says it's near impossible to flip Arizona red in the event of a recount this election.

He's watched elections for the past 40 years and in that time, he has seen only three mistakes. In any election, he says, there can be an issue with one or two ballots, but typically not the number that can overturn the election.

"I have never seen a recount that changes more than a couple of hundred votes. People get real excited when you're doing a recount, but not with the kinds of leads we are," O'Neil said of the lead Joe Biden has over Donald Trump in Arizona.

As of Nov. 8 at 4 p.m., Biden is ahead in Arizona polls by more than 20,000 votes.

He also adds that through the years, elections departments have tried their hardest to be transparent by having cameras in counting rooms -- which Maricopa County does have.