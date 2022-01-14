Pregnant woman taken to the hospital in critical condition after crash in north Phoenix

Phoenix Police are investigating a crash that sent a pregnant woman to the hospital in critical condition on the night of Jan. 14.

The crash happened near 7th Avenue and Southern. Police say the crash involved two vehicles, with one of them landing on its side. The pregnant woman had to be extricated from her car.

Officials have yet to say what led up to the crash.

