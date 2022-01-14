Pregnant woman taken to the hospital in critical condition after crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a crash that sent a pregnant woman to the hospital in critical condition on the night of Jan. 14.
The crash happened near 7th Avenue and Southern. Police say the crash involved two vehicles, with one of them landing on its side. The pregnant woman had to be extricated from her car.
Officials have yet to say what led up to the crash.
Other Top Arizona Stories
- Shooting at Phoenix Wendy's: Suspect arrested after teenage fast-food worker was shot in head
- Tempe deputy fire chief said crews had trouble accessing fire burning near Loop 202 and Tempe Town Lake
- Arizona reports more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest since start of pandemic
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
Advertisement