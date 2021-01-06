Expand / Collapse search
Pro-Trump protesters leave after breaking gate to Inslee's mansion

By Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Pro-Trump protesters broke through a gate at the Washington state governor Jay Inslee's mansion Wednesday afternoon and dozens of people gathered on the lawn.

The crowd, some of whom were armed, touted repeated unfounded allegations of election fraud and it came the same day pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Washington State Patrol on Twitter said authorities were responding and that Gov. Inslee "and his family are in a safe location."

Protesters did not enter the home, WSP said. Sgt. Darren Wright, a WSP spokesperson said although trespassing, the protesters were peaceful. 

Wright said the organization had resources staged, but "it just took us a little while to get here." 

"We will evaluate the situation, how it occurred, and how we can do better in the future. We will look into how we responded and how we can do better," Wright said. 

An investigation is ongoing. It's unclear if anyone has been charged.

This is a developing story and will be updated.