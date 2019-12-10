Prominent employment lawyer goes missing after visit to East Atlanta

Family and friends need help finding Demetrice Allen.

His family said they haven't seen him since a night out with friends on Saturday.

The 30-year-old employment lawyer was last seen December 7 at Ten ATL Bar and Lounge in the East Atlanta Village around 9 p.m.

Allen reportedly sent a text saying he was going to The Cookout on Moreland Avenue and then heading home but he never made it back.

Anyone who sees him or has information about this case should call police immediately.