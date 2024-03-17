Expand / Collapse search

Protest leads to vandalism of cars; deadly crash in Old Town Scottsdale | Nightly Roundup

Tonight's top stories include the report of a protest in Paradise Valley leading some to allegedly vandalize cars; a popular Phoenix restaurant has a kitchen fire and a deadly crash in Old Town Scottsdale early in the morning.

1. Protest believed to have led to the vandalism of cars in Paradise Valley neighborhood

Protest believed to have led to the vandalism of cars in Paradise Valley neighborhood

Phoenix Police are looking for three suspects after more than 16 cars were vandalized back in January in a Paradise Valley neighborhood. This all stems from a Jan. 28 protest.

2. Rollover crash near Scottsdale's Fashion Square ends deadly

Rollover crash near Scottsdale's Fashion Square ends deadly

A driver was killed in a solo rollover crash near Scottsdale's Fashion Square mall early in the morning on Sunday, the police department said.

3. Shooting victim found dead in front yard of Casa Grande resident's home

Shooting victim found dead in front yard of Casa Grande resident's home

The body of a shooting victim was found in the front yard of a Casa Grande resident's home Sunday morning.

4. Gila Bend Municipal Airport plane crash kills 1, injures another

Gila Bend Municipal Airport plane crash kills 1, injures another

Authorities are looking into what caused a plane to crash at the Gila Bend Municipal Airport, killing one of the two people on board.

5. Kitchen fire breaks out at Cocina Madrigal, a popular Phoenix restaurant

Kitchen fire breaks out at Cocina Madrigal, a popular Phoenix restaurant

Cocina Madrigal, a popular Phoenix restaurant, experienced a fire break out late Sunday afternoon, the fire department said.