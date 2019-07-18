Puppies left to die in a dumpster find fur-ever homes

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Three puppies were found alive in a dumpster earlier in the week have found their fur-ever homes Thursday.

Early on Thursday morning, dozens lined up to take the pups home, with the Arizona Humane Society drawing the names of the winners, who got to adopt one of the three Chihuahua mixed that were found in duffel bag in South Phoenix.

AHS' Animal Cruelty Investigator, along with police, responded to the area of 7th Avenue and Baseline Road where the puppies were found in a dumpster on Tuesday. Two of the puppies were dead and three were alive.

"A Good Samaritan went to throw out some trash in the dumpster, and they saw a duffel bag moving, so they opened it and there were five puppies in there," said Kelsey Dickerson with the Arizona Humane Society.

The surviving puppies are all female, 11-week-old Chihuahua mixes. All have been spayed and vaccinated, and are safe and sound with their new owners.

"These pups are miraculous, because two of their littermates died because of the heat," said Dickerson. "It's crazy that these are pretty healthy."