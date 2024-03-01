Rachel Hansen: Family of Gilbert murder victim still seeking answers and closure

It has been nearly 21 months since a 19-year-old Gilbert woman was found shot to death in her apartment, and her family is pleading for people to come forward with information.

According to our report from 2022, a 911 call came in from Rachel Hansen, saying she had been shot by an unknown person inside her apartment near Santan Village Parkway and Ray Road.

"Hansen was transported to the Chandler Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced as deceased," the Gilbert Police officials tweeted at the time.

"Why and what happened?" victim's mother asks

Members of Hansen’s family say Gilbert Police officials have made the case inactive. The family also says an additional $5,000 has been added to the Silent Witness reward, bringing the total up to $7,000. We reached out to Silent Witness to confirm the additional $5,000 reward increase, but we have not heard back.

"Someone knows something somewhere, and somebody told somebody something somewhere," said the victim's father, Todd Hansen.

Hansen's parents say their beautiful daughter was full of life, driven, bubbly yet feisty, and had an undying love for animals.

"We can't even process this without understanding," said the victim's mother, Kim Hansen.

Todd and Kim have lived in Gilbert for 30 years, a place they say they never imagined this would happen.

"Why and what happened? How could something like this happen in Gilbert, Arizona, that's supposed to be, you know, one of the safest places ever to live?" Kim asked.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

