Rachel Hansen's unsolved murder reaches 4-year mark with no arrests

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The Brief No arrests have been made four years after 19-year-old Rachel Hansen was fatally shot inside her Gilbert apartment. Hansen managed to call 911 herself to report the shooting but later died at the hospital. The victim's family held a press conference renewing their plea for answers as police confirm the investigation remains active.



No arrests have been made in the death of Rachel Hansen, leaving her loved ones to bear the weight of an unsolved mystery.

What we know:

Four years ago, Gilbert teen Rachel Hansen called 911 and said someone broke into her apartment and shot her. Four years later, her family still does not know who killed her or why.

"It doesn't get easier, especially when there's no answers," Kim Hansen, Rachel's mother, said.

The morning of June 4, 2022, Rachel was shot in her apartment bedroom near Ray Road and Santan Village Parkway. She died at the hospital at just 19 years old.

"On Rachel’s 20th birthday that we planned for months, we had a celebration of her life, and then we buried her," Todd Hansen, Rachel's father, said.

The heavily redacted police report shows phone records state two nights before Rachel was killed, she texted her boyfriend she was woken up by an unknown person opening her bedroom door and looking in on her.

Dig deeper:

Four years after her death, no arrests have been made, but her family continues to fight for justice.

"We made a promise that we will never stop. We will continue to seek justice and answers and not let this case be forgotten. Not let her smile – we won’t let it go," Kim Hansen said.

Gilbert police were not at the press conference with the family on June 4 but confirmed they are still actively investigating this case.

The department released the statement below:

"We continue to actively investigate Rachel Hansen's case. Our detectives have thoroughly pursued all evidence and leads and continue to do so. Our thoughts are with Rachel's family and loved ones, who have never stopped fighting to keep her story alive and see those responsible held accountable.

While the active investigation limits what we can share publicly at this time, we cannot stress enough how important it is for anyone with any information, no matter how small, to come forward and report it. Tips can be submitted anonymously to our partners at Silent Witness by calling 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. A $20,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

Our goal remains unchanged: justice for Rachel and her family and accountability for those responsible."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rachel Hansen

What you can do:

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.