Rashida Tlaib event at ASU canceled; university accused of censorship

An event featuring U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on the campus of Arizona State University’s was canceled on Nov. 17.

Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, represents a district in Michigan. She is known for her outspoken views on Israel and Palestine, and recently, the House voted to censure her after she promoted an anti-Israel chant, and accused President Joe Biden of supporting a Palestinian genocide.

University officials claim the event's organizers did not take proper steps to register the event with the university.

"Organizers of events using ASU facilities must be properly registered with ASU, and must meet all university requirements for crowd management, parking, security, and insurance," read a portion of a statement released by university officials. "The event featuring Congresswoman Tlaib was planned and produced by groups not affiliated with ASU, and was organized outside of ASU policies and procedures."

Even prior to the event's cancelation, lawmakers have condemned Tlaib's visit.

University officials accused of censorship

Organizers of the event Tlaib was scheduled to appear in have condemned university officials for cancelling it.

"These are just excuses, time and time again, to suppress the Palestinian voices, and it’s not working," said one ASU alumnus, identified only as ‘Jenan.’

Mik Jordahl with AZ Palnetwork said he also feels the university’s statement on the matter was an excuse.

"To me, it was a clear pretext to avoid having this event here," said Jordahl. "We are talking about a U.S. Congressperson here, and universities fail us when they censor certain voices. Whether it’s from the right or the left, universities need to be free to have vigorous debate."

Tlaib is reportedly scheduled to speak at another event on Nov. 18.