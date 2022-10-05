Recipe: How to make an Apple Brown Betty

In honor of National Apple Betty Day, here's a recipe from Liberty Market showing how you can make this sweet dessert:

Filling

6-8 baking apples (granny smith, honey crisp, braeburn)

¾ cup white sugar

1 – 2 T cinnamon

Topping

2 ½ sticks of softened butter (1 ½ cups)

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

2 ½ cups flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

2 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp ginger

¾ tsp salt

Instructions

Peel and chop apples into ½ inch pieces then toss with cinnamon and sugar. Let sit while you make the topping.

Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Sift together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger and salt.

Add flour mixture to butter and sugar and beat until a dough begins to form.

Spray your baking dish and put half the apples on the bottom, sprinkle some of the topping over the apples. Cover with the remaining apples and sprinkle with the remaining topping. You should have enough topping to cover the dish and not see any apples.

Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until the apple filling bubbles up around the edges. If the topping begins to darken before the apples are done, lightly cover with tinfoil.

Serve hot with ice cream, whipped cream or a drizzle of fresh whipping cream.