Recipes: White chocolate cranberry pistachio cookies, no bake sugar cookie dough balls, and more

White Chocolate Cranberry Pistachio Cookies

1 cup oat flour

½ cup monk fruit, or sweetener of choice that measures like sugar

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

½ cup cashew butter

¼ cup almond milk or milk of choice

½ tsp almond extract

¼ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup white chocolate chips

¼ cup pistachios, shelled and chopped

Preheat oven to 350F. Line a cookie sheet with a nonstick silicone pad or parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk together the oat flour, sweetener, baking soda, and salt. Add the wet ingredients and mix until just combined. Add cranberries, white chocolate chips, and pistachios and stir until evenly distributed. Roll dough into tablespoon balls and place on prepared baking sheet, about 2 inches apart. Gently flatten the dough balls with the palm of your hand. Bake cookies for 8-10 minutes or until they are just set. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire cooling rack and cool completely.

No Bake Sugar Cookie Dough Balls

2 cups oat flour

1/2 cup protein powder

1/2 cup granulated monk fruit, sugar, or a sweetener of choice that measures like sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp almond extract

7-10 tbsp unsweetened applesauce

¼-½ cup holiday colored sprinkles

In a bowl, mix together dry ingredients. Add in applesauce and almond extract, adding just 8 tbsp of the applesauce at first, then add in additional applesauce to the mixture until it just comes together like cookie dough. (You will need a little less or a little more depending on what protein powder you are using). If dough is sticky, refrigerate for 15 minutes or more to make it easier to work with. Roll the dough into balls. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks or freezer for up to 3 months.

Protein Puppy Chow Holiday Mix (display)

1/2 box Simple Mills chocolate cake mix

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

3 ounces dark chocolate or no sugar/stevia sweetened chocolate

1/2 cup peanut or almond butter

Optional: 2-4 tsp coconut oil to thin mixture

4 1/2 cups Rice Chex

Optional: ½ cup holiday colored coated chocolates or sprinkles

In a large Ziploc bag, add 1/2 box of the Simple Mills cake mix and 1 scoop protein powder, shaking until well combined and then set aside. In a large microwave safe bowl, break up the chocolate and nut butter, then microwave 3-4 times in 30-second intervals until fully melted and combined. If the mixture seems too thick, add 2-4 tsp coconut oil to thin. Once smooth, add the rice cereal into the chocolate mixture and mix well with a spatula or large spoon until most pieces are coated. Add coated cereal into the Ziploc with the dry batter, seal the bag, and shake to mix until fully coated. Refrigerate (or freeze) for at least 20 minutes before enjoying to allow the chocolate to harden.

Dark Chocolate Bark (display)

3.5 oz dark chocolate, broken into small pieces or chopped (70-85% dark chocolate or stevia sweetened chocolate for sugar-free option)

1 teaspoon extra virgin coconut oil

1/4 cup mixed dried fruit and nuts, such as: 1 tablespoon dried cranberries, 1 tablespoon pecan halves, 1 tablespoon pistachios, 1 tablespoon unsweetened coconut flakes,

Place the chocolate and coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl. Melt in the microwave in 30-second increments, stirring after each session. Stop microwaving when almost fully melted, and stir with a small rubber spatula until fully melted. Pour the melted chocolate onto a wax-paper-lined 8-inch square pan. Sprinkle with the toppings. Cover the pan with a plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, at least 2 hours. Use a sharp chef’s knife to break into small pieces. Store in the fridge, in an airtight container on wax paper (if layering, place a square of wax paper between the chocolate squares). Remove from fridge an hour before serving.

Skinny Hot Chocolate Mix

2 cups powdered sugar (monk fruit powdered sugar for sugar free option)

2 1/2 cup dry nonfat milk powder

1 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon cornstarch

In a large mixing bowl, add the powdered sugar, cocoa powder, powdered milk, cornstarch, and salt. Whisk together to combine. Store the mixture in an airtight container for up to a year. This will make 4½ cups of hot cocoa mix, or enough for about 18 cups of hot cocoa. To make a cup of hot cocoa, use about ¼ of a cup of powder per cup of hot water or milk, or adjust to taste preference. Add powder mixture to hot water/milk and stir until well combined and dissolved. Enjoy!

Recipes courtesy of Jamie Miller.