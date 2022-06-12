Red Robin employee killed during robbery near Talking Stick Resort: police
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police have identified a Red Robin employee who they say was killed during a robbery of the restaurant near Talking Stick Way and Pima Road.
Salt River Police say an employee of the Scottsdale restaurant called police at around 9 a.m. on June 12 to report a broken door.
Officers discovered the body of Joseph Doyle inside after conducting a sweep of the building.
An investigation revealed that the victim was an employee of the restaurant and was murdered in a suspected robbery.
Anyone with information who may have been near Scottsdale Pavilions on June 12 between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., is asked to contact 480-850-9230.