Rep. Kirkpatrick of Arizona seeking treatment for alcoholism

article

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona says she's taking time off from her congressional duties to seek treatment for alcohol dependence after a “serious” fall.

The Democrat said Wednesday that she's “finally seeking this help after struggling to do so in the past." She says with physical therapy she can fully recover from her fall last week.

"I do, however, have another challenge I must face, which was the underlying cause of the fall. Beginning next week, I will receive treatment that I have struggled to ask for, to treat my alcohol dependence." — Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick

Kirkpatrick says her congressional offices in Washington and Arizona will stay open and operational while she's absent.

"My positions on all recorded votes will be submitted to the Congressional Record and made publicly available," the statement read.

Kirkpatrick represents a swing district in Tucson and southeastern Arizona that Republicans are targeting in the 2020 election.