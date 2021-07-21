Former FSU head coach Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal illness

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:53 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:57 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 3:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:59 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Dust Storm Warning
from WED 3:01 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until WED 5:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:25 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Dust Storm Warning
from WED 2:46 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:51 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:15 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 3:30 PM MST, Central La Paz
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 3:45 PM MST, Aguila Valley
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Dust Advisory
from WED 2:21 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County

Former FSU head coach Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal illness

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
College Football
FOX 13 News
Konica Minolta Gator Bowl - Florida State v West Virginia article

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 01: Head coach Bobby Bowden of the Florida State Seminoles watches his team take on the West Virginia Mountaineers during the Konica Minolta Gator Bowl on January 1, 2010 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty

Expand

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Bobby Bowden, Florida State’s legendary football coach, announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

"I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in a statement released to news outlets. "My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace."

Bowden, who turns 92 in November, and his family asked for privacy as the former coach deals with his health, but did not disclose his condition in his statement.

During his 34 years coaching Florida State, Bowden amassed a 315-98-4 record and built the Seminoles into a national power, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999. He won 357 games during his 40 years in college coaching and was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

"Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with class and a sense of humor," FSU President John Thrasher said in a statement. "Although his accomplishments on the field are unmatched, his legacy will go far beyond football. His faith and his family have always come first, and he is an incredible role model for his players and fans alike."

Bowden’s health has deteriorated since he tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020, according to the report. After testing positive for COVID-19 back in October, Bowden had to be hospitalized three days later.

He had received word of the positive test several days after returning home from a lengthy stay at a hospital and rehab facility, where he had been treated for an infection in his leg.

Bowden said he wanted to beat COVID-19 so he could vote in the 2020 election for then-President Donald Trump.

"I've had a chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted to be around to vote for President Trump," Bowden said.

PREVIOUS: Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden says he wanted to beat COVID-19 so he could vote for Trump

Trump responded to Bowden's comments on Twitter: "Thank you to Florida State for giving us Bobby Bowden!"

Bowden retired following the 2009 season with a Gator Bowl win over West Virginia in Florida State’s 28th straight postseason appearance.

Bowden had wanted to coach another season to continue this pursuit of 400 wins, but Florida State officials did not renew his contract. He was replaced by then-offensive coordinator Jimbo Fisher.

"Bobby Bowden has meant everything to Florida State athletics and so much to college football in general," Florid State athletic director David Coburn said in a statement. "He is a part of the heart and soul of FSU, but it goes beyond even that – he is a big part of the history of the game.

"Anyone who has had the opportunity to be around Coach Bowden knows what it is like to know a person who has his priorities in the right order, who loves life and values integrity and honor."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.