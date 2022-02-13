Reports: Rams WR Van Jefferson's wife rushed to hospital after wife goes into labor during Super Bowl LVI

article

Los Angeles Rams' Van Jefferson is having himself a Sunday he and his family will never forget.

According to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue and NFL Network's Bridget Condon, Jefferson's wife, Samaria, went into labor in the middle of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Following the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the 25-year-old wide receiver reportedly grabbed his daughter as she and Van Jefferson's father Sean Jefferson came into the field and then rushed out of SoFi Stadium to head to the hospital, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

"Van Jefferson grabbed his daughter as she and his dad came into the field and sprinted through the locker room and is heading to the hospital right now," Rodrigue's report of Sunday's wild sequence of events read, in part, on social media.

According to Condon, the reporter claims she may have seen Samaria Jefferson leave SoFi Stadium on a stretcher when the wide receiver's wife was on the verge of having the baby.

Jefferson finished the game with four catches and 23 receiving yards in Sunday's historic win.

FOX 11 is making calls to see what's actually in the waters in the Rams locker room. Jefferson's teammate Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting their first child together. Moments after the Super Bowl victory, Rams safety Taylor Rapp dropped on one knee to propose to his longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson.

