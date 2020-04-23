Researchers at UArizona using wastewater to track COVID-19

As the spread of the coronavirus continues, researchers are looking for new ways to track it.

At the University of Arizona Water and Energy Sustainable Technology Center, researchers are using sewage to keep an eye on the current status of the virus.

"By monitoring that sewage over several weeks, you can see if the pandemic is increasing or decreasing," said Dr. Ian Pepper, Director of West Center at UArizona.

The municipal wastewater can be used to determine what communities the virus is in, even if residents are asymptomatic or there are no reported cases.

Waster water utilities from Los Angeles to New York are sending them samples, which is then tested in a lab. Researchers say through one test, an entire community of hundreds of thousands of people can be monitored, and recent data indicate good news.

"Now, we are seeing decreases in concentrations of the virus, and that is a leading indicator of where the pandemic is at," said Dr. Pepper.

There have been many predictions of a resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall, and researcher say this work will be crucial in detecting the virus in the future.

Advertisement

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related stories

Coronavirus more contagious than SARS or MERS, can live on surfaces for up to 9 days, studies say

Cleaning tips to keep your workspace safe amid coronavirus worries

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine