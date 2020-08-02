Residents across the Valley report seeing a red sun Sunday morning - here's why

article

Residents in Phoenix, Payson, Kingman and other towns across Arizona sent FOX 10 photos and videos of a bright red sun the morning of Aug. 2 - but why is it happening?

The Apple Fire in California may be the cause.

The National Weather Service says parts of western Arizona are seeing smoke from the 20,000-acre Apple Fire burning in southern California.

Smoke or dust in the sky can cause the sun to take on orange or red hue.

