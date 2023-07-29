Robbery, attack of Phoenix teen caught on camera; suspects sought

A family is seeking justice after video showed a 14-year-old boy being attacked and robbed in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

The crime happened near 45th Avenue and Yorkshire Drive on May 29.

Police say the victim and his friend were walking home when they were confronted by two older teenagers riding mini dirt bikes. One of the suspects reportedly demanded the teen's bicycle and sandals.

The suspect could be seen on surveillance video picking the boy up and slamming him to the ground before stealing the sandals.

"I was kind of dozed off, like my head's ringing, and I couldn't think straight because I got slammed," said Joshua, the teen who was attacked.

Joshua's father, Christian, says he could hear the pop of Joshua's head hit the pavement in the raw footage.

"I thought he'd wiped out on his bike… He came home, and I'd seen that he had some blood on his face and that I couldn't believe that he'd been jumped in the neighborhood," said Christian.

The father says he wants to find the teenagers involved as a way of intervention.

"If you guys know anybody that knows these kids, I think it can be a life-changing occurrence for them to change their life now before things get worse," he said.

No information about the two suspects was released, but anyone who recognizes the dirt bikes or the teens is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or to go online at https://silentwitness.org/.

Area where it happened: