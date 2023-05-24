Roosevelt Lake at 100% capacity, meaning no shoreline camping this Memorial Day weekend

Shoreline camping won't be allowed on Roosevelt Lake this Memorial Day weekend for a surprising reason - lake water levels are at its peak, and it's completely covering the shore.

Campers who have been at the lake for months say they've noticed a drastic difference in the water level.

"Not measuring it, but about 10 feet of shoreline disappeared," said camper Richard Conner.

Jeremy Plain, the district ranger at Tonto Basin, says it's a good problem to have.

"The more water we can have in Arizona, especially for the drought years we've had, this is outstanding," Plain said. "Unfortunately, it kind of puts a wrench in to our recreation, especially when it comes to shoreline camping."

Campers are staying positive, changing plans on the fly and camping at the developed recreation sites instead.

"I just acquired a kayak so that I could go out in the water and at least be part of it," said Richard Conner.

"I like the view of the water at least if I can't jump into it right away," said camper Amy Shing.

It's a view some believe won't change any time soon.

"There's no beach camping for probably a couple years until they let some of this water out," said boater Joe Dice.

For those planning on seeing the views for Memorial Day, the campsites are on a first-come-first-serve basis. Reservations are not accepted.

