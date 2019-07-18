‘Royal palate': Buckingham Palace is looking for new chef who will have special perk

If you have a passion for cuisine and a refined taste, you may have just what it takes to become the newest chef at Buckingham Palace.

The job opening for a Demi Chef de Partie has been posted on the royal family's website, noting that the position-holder is expected to deliver food of the highest standards.

"As you'd expect, standards are exceptionally high here, and every day is busy, so you'll need to be an ambitious and qualified chef," reads the official job listing. "You may have some previous experience within a premier kitchen or volume catering environment, but it's your ability and enthusiasm to deliver across all sections of the kitchen that we're looking for."

The job pays a specific starting annual salary of £22,076.04, roughly $27,706, and offers a 15 percent employee contribution pension plan.

Additionally, the position offers the special perk of a live-in accommodation, for which there is a salary adjustment -- with all meals and 33 paid holidays included.

The chef will work in the catering branch, and although not specified for whom the chef will be cooking, the job listing states that the chosen candidate will "prepare diverse menus for a wide range of events."

The statement stresses that the most important factor for any candidate considering this new position is a clear passion for food and the catering industry, as well as an eagerness to learn new skills.

The chef will hold a permanent full-time position to work Monday to Sunday.

The application period closes on July 28.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.