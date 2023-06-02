San Tan Valley woman accused of running over her boyfriend with car

A San Tan Valley woman accused of running over her boyfriend during an argument has been arrested.

Police say 24-year-old Gloria Gomez and her boyfriend got into an argument while she was driving last December in Mesa.

During the argument, investigators say Gomez pulled into a parking lot near Main Street and Sycamore where her boyfriend got out of the car and tried to run away.

Gomez allegedly ran her boyfriend over with the car, causing him major injuries, including broken ribs.

Gomez was booked into jail and is accused of attempted murder.

