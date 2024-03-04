SB1231: Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bill on border crossing, saying the bill 'does not secure our border'

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced on Mar. 4 that she had vetoed a State Senate bill that would have made it a crime for an unlawful immigrant to cross the border at any location other than a lawful port of entry.

According to a legislative analysis, anyone in violation of SB 1231 would have been fined and imprisoned for no more than six months for their first offense, and no more than two years for subsequent offenses. The bill would have, among other things, also banned "eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers" and "attempting to enter or obtain entry to the United States by a willfully false or misleading representation or the willful concealment of a material fact."

(Stephanie Bennett/Fox News)

In her letter to State Senate President Warren Petersen, Gov. Hobbs said the bill "does not secure our border, will be harmful for communities and businesses in our state, and burdensome for law enforcement personnel and the state judicial system."

Gov. Hobbs also stated in her letter that the bill "presents significant constitutional concerns," and will become the subject of long and costly litigation involving the state.

In response, Republicans in the Arizona State Senate released a statement condemning Gov. Hobbs' veto.

"The Legislature did its job to protect our citizens, but Governor Hobbs failed to do hers. Vetoing the Arizona Border Invasion Act is a prime example of the chaos Hobbs is unleashing in our state while perpetuating this open border crisis as Biden's accomplice," State Sen. Janae Shamp (District 29) wrote, in the statement.