School district worker accused of exposing himself at Peoria drive-thru

A man has been arrested over the weekend, after police say he exposed himself at a drive-thru coffee shop in Peoria.

"You know, this is one that we typically don't get a lot of calls on," said Kristopher Babros with the Peoria Police Department.

This happened at Dutch Bros location near Thunderbird and 83rd Avenue. An employee was almost finished with the early morning when police say a customer exposed himself.

"When officers arrived on scene, they started talking to victims and staff members, who explained a male had driven through the drive-thru line, and exposed his genitals to a worker at Dutch bros," said Babros.

Police report states that a 17-year-old drink runner called police once the suspect, who has since been identified as 26-year-old Brock Higley, drove off.

"During the course of the investigation, there were several videos that were obtained, and also after talking and conducting several interviews with staff members, we were able to identify who the suspect was driving through the drive-thru line," said Babros.

Surveillance video confirmed Higley's license plate number, leading to an arrest at his home. Higley faces one count of indecent exposure, and his bond is set at $2,500.

"We don't know if he's going through several drive-thrus, we don't know you know if this is happening at other businesses," said Babros. "We want to take this seriously because, you know, we don't want other businesses to be affected by what happened here."

Higley admitted to police that he ordered a drink at Dutch Bros, but denied exposing himself to the employee.

We have also learned that Higley works at Cartwright School District. We reached out to district officials, who released a statement saying the employee is not assigned to work duties in any school or classroom, and that he has been placed on administrative leave.