Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Central Phoenix
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park

Hostage hoax prompted school lockdown; teen wounded in apartment shooting | Nightly Roundup

Updated  September 25, 2024 6:54pm MST
Nightly Roundup
Hostage hoax prompted school lockdown | Nightly Roundup

From a hoax that resulted in a Scottsdale high school being put on lockdown to a teen who was wounded following a shooting in the West Valley, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From a debate between the two major candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff to another school incident in the Phoenix area, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

1. Maricopa County Sheriff candidates take part in debate

Jerry Sheridan (left) and Tyler Kamp (right)

Jerry Sheridan (left) and Tyler Kamp (right)

Democrat Tyler Kamp went go head-to-head with Republican Jerry Sheridan in the debate. The incumbent sheriff, Russ Skinner, was defeated in the Democratic primary for the position.

2. Does your state have the worst-behaved drivers?

Researchers recently determined which U.S. states have the worst-behaved drivers, and the results may surprise you.

3. Hoax prompted lockdown at Chaparral High School

Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations)

In a statement, Scottsdale Police said they received a call at around 9:15 a.m., alleging that students were being held hostage at Chaparral High. That prompted the school to be placed on lockdown as officers search the campus.

4. Teen shot at apartment in the West Valley

The shooting, which happened near Dysart and Van Buren, left a 17-year-old in critical condition.

5. U of A shooting suspect arrested

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

University of Arizona Police say they have arrested the person allegedly responsible for a shooting over the weekend that left a community college student dead.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 9/25/24