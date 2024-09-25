Hostage hoax prompted school lockdown; teen wounded in apartment shooting | Nightly Roundup

From a debate between the two major candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff to another school incident in the Phoenix area, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

1. Maricopa County Sheriff candidates take part in debate

Jerry Sheridan (left) and Tyler Kamp (right)

Democrat Tyler Kamp went go head-to-head with Republican Jerry Sheridan in the debate. The incumbent sheriff, Russ Skinner, was defeated in the Democratic primary for the position.

2. Does your state have the worst-behaved drivers?

Researchers recently determined which U.S. states have the worst-behaved drivers, and the results may surprise you.

3. Hoax prompted lockdown at Chaparral High School

In a statement, Scottsdale Police said they received a call at around 9:15 a.m., alleging that students were being held hostage at Chaparral High. That prompted the school to be placed on lockdown as officers search the campus.

4. Teen shot at apartment in the West Valley

The shooting, which happened near Dysart and Van Buren, left a 17-year-old in critical condition.

5. U of A shooting suspect arrested

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

University of Arizona Police say they have arrested the person allegedly responsible for a shooting over the weekend that left a community college student dead.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight