Scorpions in Arizona: Hot weather, monsoon activity are making these critters more active

A new report by Banner Health is showing that there has been an increase in the number of scorpion stings in Arizona.

Tony Gonzalez is the co-founder of Scorpion Repel and in one night, he says he found over 35 scorpions in just 20 minutes. He says combining hot temperatures and monsoon activity brings them out even more, especially inside, where most scorpion stings are reported.

If you spot one, he says there's likely more nearby.

"They start moving as there is new construction even around your house, when you're doing some remodels here or there, or working on your landscaping. That's when they start moving and scorpions are usually together and once you disturb a nest, then they start spreading," Gonzalez said.

Some other unlikely scorpion hiding places could include palm trees, sandboxes, couch cushions and ceilings.