Scorpions in Arizona: Hot weather, monsoon activity are making these critters more active

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:40 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:31 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:45 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 6:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:59 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:34 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Pima County
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Kofa, Central La Paz
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:09 PM MST until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:55 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County, Pima County, Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Dripping Springs
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle

Scorpions in Arizona: Hot weather, monsoon activity are making these critters more active

By FOX 10 Staff
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
A scorpion is pictured at the Scorpion Kingdom laboratory and farm in Egypt's Western Desert, near the city of Dakhla in the New Valley, some 700 Southeast the capital, on February 4, 2021. - Biomedical researchers are studying the pharmaceutical pro

PHOENIX - A new report by Banner Health is showing that there has been an increase in the number of scorpion stings in Arizona.

Tony Gonzalez is the co-founder of Scorpion Repel and in one night, he says he found over 35 scorpions in just 20 minutes. He says combining hot temperatures and monsoon activity brings them out even more, especially inside, where most scorpion stings are reported.

If you spot one, he says there's likely more nearby.

"They start moving as there is new construction even around your house, when you're doing some remodels here or there, or working on your landscaping. That's when they start moving and scorpions are usually together and once you disturb a nest, then they start spreading," Gonzalez said.

Some other unlikely scorpion hiding places could include palm trees, sandboxes, couch cushions and ceilings.