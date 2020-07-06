Scottsdale investigators asking for public's help to identify man's attackers

article

Investigators with the Scottsdale Police Department are looking to identify the suspect/s who committed an aggravated assault of a man on June 28th at a park.

Oscar Goodman was assaulted around 11 p.m. and due to his injuries, he cannot remember what happened clearly at Cactus Park, 7202 E. Cactus Rd.

Reports indicated he was assaulted by several people and that it may have been a racially motivated crime, according to social media reports, but investigators are still working to clarify that.

"What we do know is that Mr. Goodman has significant injuries and we are asking for the public’s help with any information related to this incident," the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.