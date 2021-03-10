Scottsdale man accused of stealing catalytic converters, Tempe Police officials say

article

Tempe Police officials are accusing a Scottsdale man of stealing six to 20 catalytic converters a week.

According to a statement released on March 10, Justin Dunkins, 40, was arrested at his home on March 9, following an investigation into a series of catalytic converter thefts that took place in Tempe and in other parts of the Valley.

"In September of 2020, crime data indicated a spike in the number of catalytic converter thefts in Tempe. In December of 2020, the Tempe Police Department’s Tactical Response Unit developed information that Dunkins may be heavily involved in several catalytic converter thefts in our city," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say the investigation led to detectives serving a search warrant at Dunkins' home on March 9, where detectives found evidence related to the thefts.