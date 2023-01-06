Scottsdale police sergeant hurt following Downtown Phoenix shooting; suspect remains on the loose

A Scottsdale Police officer has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Downtown Phoenix.

Scottsdale's police chief, Jeff Walther, released more details on what happened during a news conference that was after 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 6. According to Walther, the incident began at around 7:00 p.m., when members of the Scottsdale Police's Special Assignments Unit were serving a search warrant at an apartment complex in Downtown Phoenix. The suspect, who was not identified, was reportedly wanted for a number of criminal offenses.

Chief Walther said the suspect was later spotted, and the suspect ducked behind a wall. Detectives were trying to talk to the suspect when they were shot at from behind the wall, and a sergeant was hit.

The sergeant, according to Chief Walther, was believed to be shot in the abdominal area. He was pulled out of the scene, and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

As for the suspect, Chief Walther said he fled over a balcony, and remains on the loose. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

While not connected, the shooting took place as parts of Downtown Phoenix were holding an art-themed event known as First Friday.

Officials with Valley Metro say the light rail was affected by the shooting, with eastbound trains picking up passengers at the westbound stations in the Downtown area. Service has since returned to normal.