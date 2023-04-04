Search for burglary suspect prompts lockdown at Phoenix middle school

The search for a robbery suspect prompted a lockdown at a Phoenix middle school on Tuesday morning.

Phoenix Police said they were investigating a robbery at a fast food restaurant on April 4 near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The suspect, who was last seen running near 11th Avenue and Pierson Street, reportedly ran onto the campus of Osborn Middle School, prompting a lockdown.

School was canceled for Tuesday and will resume on Wednesday.

The burglary suspect was not found and remains on the loose.

Roads near the school were shut down during the search for the suspect, but they have since been reopened.

