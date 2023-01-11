Watch: Sedona rock climber rescued from steep spire

Dramatic video shows the moment a rock climber was rescued from a steep spire in Sedona.

A 25-year-old woman was climbing up Queen Victoria Spire on the Schnebly Hill Trail on Jan. 8 when her leg slipped into a crack and got stuck, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Her climbing partners were unable to help free her leg, leaving her stuck 200 feet above the ground and 150 feet below the spire's summit, officials said.

Sedona Fire and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit responded, and first responders were able to free the woman's leg.

An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety helicopter was called to hoist the group to safety, and they all reportedly refused to be taken to the hospital.

Fire officials say the rescue effort was complex and took several hours and resources due to lack of sunlight and steep terrain.