Semi truck hauling soda rolls over, crash blocks US 60, I-10 transition ramp

A semi truck has rolled over on the transition ramp from the US 60 westbound to Interstate 10 eastbound, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The highway is blocked due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that was full of soda, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

There is no estimated reopening time and DPS says to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.