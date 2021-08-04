Sen. Kyrsten Sinema expects approval of bipartisan infrastructure bill soon

The U.S. Senate, including Arizona Democrats Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, could approve a infrastructure bill in the coming week, despite an array of obstacles from interest groups on both sides of the political spectrum.

"Infrastructure shouldn't be partisan. It's just about making sure we’re competitive globally," said Sen. Sinema.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal is nearing completion, and White House officials have revealed new numbers in the 2,700 page legislation. Sen. Sinema said she expects the bill to pay by the end of the week.

Sen. Sinema asked why she focused on bipartisan bill

"It's $1.2 trillion. It's expansive. It talks about, just that, all these things, but it’s not the $3.5 trillion bill that the President originally wanted to cover things like healthcare, education, childcare, climate change. You’re a big reason why that bill isn’t going to happen and this bipartisan bill is being discussed. Why focus on this bipartisan bill instead of going with party lines and getting that 3.5 trillion-dollar bill passed?" Sen. Sinema was asked, in a one-on-one interview.

"My experience in over nearly two decades doing this work as a legislator has shown bipartisan efforts has lasting effects. When you pass legislation that’s supported by both parties, that’s how it sticks and how it stays," said Sen. Sinema

Sen. Sinema asked if her role in the bill will reap benefits for Arizonans

Over five years, Arizona would receive $5 billion in federal aid highway programs, $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs, $883 million to improve public transit. $76 million to expand electric vehicle charging in the state, and $100 million to expand broadband coverage.

Sen. Sinema was at the center of the negotiations. In a one-on-one interview, Sen. Sinema was asked if her role in crafting this benefited Arizona.

"One of the things we worked particularly hard to get into this package was for western water storage. That sounds kind of wonky, but really what that means is protecting the water supply for Arizona. Now, all of us know in Arizona, after living through decades of historic drought, that having our supply protected and ensuring our water is clean, usable, and drinkable is really critical," said Sen. Sinema.

