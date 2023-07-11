Severely injured Arizona veteran with MS gets a new home in Casa Grande

Our nation's service members risk their lives to protect our freedom. Some never make it home and those that do often have debilitating injuries, making a return to civilian life extremely difficult. But one organization is working to make that transition a little bit easier.

In this edition of FOX 10 Care Force, meet Gunnery Sgt. Nick Beberniss, and the group he says is changing his life for the better.

This concrete slab in Casa Grande may not look like much, but for the Beberniss family, it's a new beginning.

"Our Humvees were parked on top of a double stacked tank mine, and we didn't know it.. when we were told to dismount, a black vehicle came about 100 yards away and detonated it," said Nick. "I went to go push myself off and when I pushed, that's when it went off, so it ejected me. Threw me like a ragdoll."

Picture a 225 pound man flying 190 feet.

Beberniss was a Lance Corporal, serving in Iraq on July 21, 2004, when it happened. He had bone fractures throughout his body, a hole in his right lung, severe head trauma, and both legs were broken. He endured years of treatment, but his right leg was never the same.

"They talked about amputation. I said let's do it. I went in January of '08 for an elective amputation."

Despite everything he endured, Nick continued on with the Marines. It wasn't until 2019 that he was medically retired – two years after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"I've always said I'm going to keep going until my body tells me it's done.. and I think when I got diagnosed with MS that was my body telling me it's done."

Nick, his wife Leslie, and their three children moved in with Leslie's parents in Casa Grande. They've been making it work as Marines do – adapt and overcome, but it's been challenging.

He says climbing into the shower is the hardest part, but life is about to change for this family.

"It's real, it's happening."

Through some friends, Leslie found the non-profit Homes For Our Troops. The group builds fully-adaptable custom homes for severely injured post Sept. 11 veterans.

Their new barrier-free home with an open floor plan is being built on five acres.

It's a fresh start. A chance for Leslie to live without fear for Nick's safety, for the kids to have their own rooms, and for Nick to get his independence back.

Leslie's dad is a disabled veteran as well. He donated the land where their house is being built to pay it forward for other veterans.

Homes For Our Troops has completed 360 homes across 45 states, including five in Arizona.

The Beberniss family hopes to be in their new home to ring in the new year.